Ranveer Singh and family – All matching in Rohit Bal at Bengaluru reception

After tying the knot in Italy, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a grand wedding reception at The Leela Palace on Wednesday where almost 700 guests were invited.



The Bhavnani’s clothes for the Bengaluru reception were a creation of designer Rohit Bal. Pulling off regal look in a rich embroidered black sherwani and matching black pants, Ranveer looked dapper.

Ranveer’s parents Jagjit and Anju and sister Ritika’s dresses were also designed by Rohit Bal.

Sharing a picture of the family, Rohit wrote on Instagram: “Ranveer Singh and his beautiful family all dressed in ROHIT BAL COUTURE God Bless the beautiful couple and may the families stay blessed with Love, Peace, Happiness, Prosperity and above all Good Health. Love and hugs.”

Styled by Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone was enrobed in a pure zari kanjeevaram saree in gold gifted by her mother Ujjala Padukone from Bengaluru based brand Angadi Galleria. Deepika paired the hand-picked drape with a white blouse and vintage emerald studded jewellery pieces comprising a rani haar and a choker.



A closer look at Deepika and Ranveer's embroidered footwear was shared by Sabyasachi on his Instagram stories. The couple's footwears were designed in collaboration with Christian Louboutin India and Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi was the designated designer for both the Bhavnanis and Padukones for Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding ceremonies. As per Konkani tradition, the bride’s saree is gifted to her by the mother for her wedding. The actress' saree was another gift from Angadi Galleria which was a special pick with the traditional with Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif. After Ujjala Padukone handed over the saree to Sabyasachi, it was trimmed and styled by the designer, who also added a matching veil.





For Deepika and Ranveer, the wedding celebrations are not over yet. The couple will follow it up with two receptions in Mumbai—one on November 28 and other on December 1 for their industry friends. The couple left for Mumbai on Thursday and were spotted at the Bengaluru airport, twinning in pink.