Priyanka Chopra welcomes Nick Jonas 'home' in affectionate post

Before one Bollywood wedding could fully wrap up, another one is ready to unfold as Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas finally arrived in B-Town ahead of his wedding with Priyanka Chopra.



The 26-year-old Jonas Brother’s arrival was announced in an affectionate and intimate Instagram post by his ladylove as he landed in New Delhi on Thursday to kick off the wedding festivities.

The lovey-dovey picture was captioned by the 36-year-old Quantico starlet as: “Welcome home baby.”

Soon after the to-be groom’s arrival, the love-struck duo celebrated Thanksgiving with both of their families in a lavish and elaborate dinner setup.



The Disney star had earlier revealed that he will be flying to the other side of the globe to partake in the revelries ahead of the nuptials that will take place in December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.



Presently the nitty-gritties of the wedding have been kept in shadows from the public but reports have revealed that the ceremony will be a private affair.

