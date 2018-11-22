Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal lands in legal trouble

Upcoming Bollywood film Mission Mangal has met with ill fate as well after it landed in legal trouble even before it could commence its filming process.

According to a report by Midday, the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer had a lawsuit filed against it by a US filmmaker namely Radha Bharadwaj that has brought the production process of the film to a standstill.

The complainant has argued that the production is breaching on the copyrights of her screenplay titled ‘SpaceMOMs’ which had been shared with Atul Kasbekar back in 2016 who, according to her passed the idea down to Balan who is now allegedly implementing it for the film.

"I'll bet the details of the origin of this project were not known to Akshay Kumar, Fox Star or its US partners. But now that they know it, I ask them to act honourably. I have documentation going back to 2014 on my efforts to bring this story to screen," she had asserted.

She added further: "That they are scrambling to catch up with me seems to be an acknowledgement that their project is the same as mine. They seem to think that rushing their film into production will discourage any distributor from releasing my film."

The 51-year-old Padman actor had announced his upcoming project on Twitter earlier saying: “A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible."

As of now, the team behind the film has released no official statement addressing the matter.