Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's TVC shows how love is in the little things

After garnering colossal appraisal and adoration for the first TVC in the series by an Indian bridal wear brand, the famed duo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back leaving fans enthralled.



Taking place, a year after the first one, the second ad features the pair attending a wedding of another couple as a married couple and can be seen dropping fore-warnings in the ears of the bride and groom.

However, the cautions soon take a twist as they both realize how regardless of the little gripes, life without the other would be incomplete.

This is followed by them convincing the apprehended couple to exchange garlands while passing down a love-filled gaze to the other.

The Band Baja Baraat actor had unveiled the TVC on her official Twitter just in time as Bollywood rejoices the wedding season with the recent nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and the nearing matrimonial union of Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra.

Virushka will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 11.