Alia Bhatt breaks silence on rumours regarding wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

As Bollywood echoes with wedding bells all around, fans are expecting another favorite duo of theirs -Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to follow suit as well.



However, the 25-year-old Highway starlet does not have the best news for anticipating and anxious fans as she revealed during the Lux Golden Rose Awards that she isn’t planning to get married anytime soon.

“If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it,” she stated.

In spite of her not having any plans to settle down soon, she expressed her excitement at the approaching nuptials of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas saying: “I am really happy and excited that Priyanka is getting married. I'm very excited to see her and her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life.”