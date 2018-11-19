Abhishek Bachchan expresses love for Aishwarya on daughter's birthday

One of Bollywood’s most idolized couples -Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan - are giving fans major couple goals after Abhishek expressed his love for his wife on Instagram.



The 42-year-old Dhoom star had taken to Instagram on his daughter Aaradhya’s birthday to appreciate her mother’s dedication and zest in keeping the family together, sharing a picture of the two beauties.

"My beauties. A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever.... Our daughter! And to my Angel- Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya," he stated.

The Bachchan family was spotted heading towards a grand celebration for Aaradhya’s seventh birthday which was attended by numerous of Bollywood luminaries including Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Shah Rukh Khan Farah Khan and many others accompanied by their children.

