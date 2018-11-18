Ranveer hugs emotional Padukones during wedding ceremony!

As one of the most hyped wedding of the year finally concluded, heartwarming and endearing moments from Deepika and Ranveer’s nuptials are now emerging.



According to reports, the two had celebrated their matrimonial union with two ceremonies and during the Sindhi rituals; Deepika’s emotions had gotten the best of her after which she embraced her father Prakash Padukone.

It was further revealed that watching the father-daughter duo share an emotional moment, Ranveer stepped in avowing to his father-in-law to take care of Deepika while giving the two an emotional hug.

The Padmaavat pair had exchanged garlands in an exclusive ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 which was attended by close friends and family.

The nuptials steered clear of any Bollywood stalwarts as reports quoting a close source revealed: “Ranveer and Deepika were keen to have a handful of close friends among the invitees at the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were invited. But they suggested to the couple that it would be better if Bollywood was completely blocked from the wedding. Inviting a few from Bollywood would make the rest restless."