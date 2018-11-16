Akshay Kumar shares his transformation process for 2.0

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a behind the scenes video of him getting ready for his villainous role in upcoming movie 2.0 on Friday.



Khiladi of Bollywood was not joking when he said that his makeup took longer than female lead for the movie.





The actor shared the video on his social media accounts in which it could be seen how much efforts and time it took to get this creative look.

Kumar wrote the caption with the video on Instagram, “My look in #2Point0 is nothing short of a technological wonder! Watch to know how it was brought to life.”





2.0 is directed by S. Shankar including actors like Rajnikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar who will be playing the role of villain.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the entire film is shot in 3D and is expected to be very successful.

Film’s trailer being widely popular on social media, the movie is set to be released on 29 November.







