Thugs of Hindostan sets new box office record on opening day with Rs 50.75 crore

MUMBAI: The period saga, Thugs of Hindostan has reportedly recorded the highest single-day sales for a Hindi movie with collections of around Rs 52.25 crore (all languages), mostly due to its record-breaking advance tickets sale.

The big budget film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, seems to be a box office success but a critical failure.

The last time Aamir Khan and Yash Raj Films collaborated was for Dhoom 3. It was, without question, the weakest film in the franchise. Now the writer-director of Dhoom 3, Vijay Krishna Acharya roped in Aamir Khan for another film, the high profile Thugs of Hindostan and once again the result is mixed, leaning towards really bad.

While, a report by Boxofficeindia website suggests that it has surpassed the previous record of Rs 39.32 crore set by Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Rs 40.73 crore achieved by Bahubali.

However, the movie got a big thumbs down from the critics. Reviewers have panned it for being boring and forgettable. The second day collections for the film will be pivotal in determining the film’s success with the audience as most of the collections made on day one are from advance bookings.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are still optimistic of its public appreciation which seems to be zero at social media as the fans took to internet for expressing their anger after watching the Thugs of Hindostan,

The makers have claimed that the film has shattered seven box office records with its huge first day earning which according to Yesh Raj films, is more than Rs 50 crore: 1. The highest all time opening, 2. The first film to cross 50 crore, 3. The biggest single day collection ever, 4. The biggest Diwali opener of all time, 5. Biggest opening day for Aamir and Amitabh, 6. The biggest ever opening for a non sequel and 7. YRF’s highest ever opening.

Expressing his happiness on the feat, director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “Thugs of Hindostan is the quintessential Hindi movie that we love to watch with our friends and families.

