Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thugs of Hindostan sets new box office record on opening day with Rs 50.75 crore

MUMBAI: The period saga, Thugs of Hindostan has reportedly recorded the highest single-day sales for a Hindi movie with collections of around Rs 52.25 crore (all languages), mostly due to its record-breaking advance tickets sale.

The big budget film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, seems to be a  box office success  but a critical failure.

The last time Aamir Khan and Yash Raj Films collaborated was for Dhoom 3. It was, without question, the weakest film in the franchise. Now the writer-director of Dhoom 3, Vijay Krishna Acharya roped in Aamir Khan for another film, the high profile Thugs of Hindostan and once again the result is mixed, leaning towards really bad.

While, a report by Boxofficeindia website suggests that it has surpassed the previous record of Rs 39.32 crore set by Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Rs 40.73 crore achieved by Bahubali.

However, the movie got a big thumbs down from the critics. Reviewers have panned it for being boring and forgettable. The second day collections for the film will be pivotal in determining the film’s success with the audience as most of the collections made on day one are from advance bookings.

Meanwhile, the makers  of the film are still optimistic of its public appreciation  which seems to be zero at social media as the fans  took to internet for expressing their anger after watching  the Thugs of Hindostan,

The makers have claimed that the film has shattered seven box office records with its huge first day earning which according to Yesh Raj films, is more than Rs 50  crore:  1. The highest all time opening, 2. The first film to cross 50 crore, 3. The biggest single day collection ever, 4. The biggest Diwali opener of all time, 5. Biggest opening day for Aamir and Amitabh, 6. The biggest ever opening for a non sequel and 7. YRF’s highest ever opening.

Expressing his happiness on the feat, director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “Thugs of Hindostan is the quintessential Hindi movie that we love to watch with our friends and families.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Avengers 4 might be MCU’s longest movie ever, Joe Russo

Avengers 4 might be MCU’s longest movie ever, Joe Russo
Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Roohi Bano is fine, at her brother's house: sister

Roohi Bano is fine, at her brother's house: sister

Netflix sued by Satanic Temple over use of Baphomet deity

Netflix sued by Satanic Temple over use of Baphomet deity
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day