Roohi Bano is fine, at her brother's house: sister

Renowned TV actress Roohi Bano who went missing Thursday night from Lahore has been found at her brother’s house, her sister, Rubina, said on Friday that she is doing well.



After seeing the news on media, her sister told that Bano goes to Fountain house for her treatments and now she is at her brother’s house. According to doctors Bano has been suffering from schizophrenia lately.

Bano is a well-educated Pakistani actress and a Presidential award winner as well.

According to reports, she visits Fountain House for her mental treatments and a room is given over to her from where her sister has brought her home.