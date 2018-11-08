Thu November 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ review: movie 0 – boredom 1

Thugs of Hindostan opened in cinemas on 8th November and on the very first day of its release  almost half of audiences thought that they have wasted their money while the other half seemed to have a good sleep in the theatres.

The movie gave high hopes to audiences and its star-studded cast created immense hype ahead of the  release. However, the movie has failed to impress as social media is over-flowing with criticism and people don’t seem to really like the movie. The movie was expected to make Rs.50 crores on its first day of release.

The movie promised to give a different insight as Amitabh Bachchan and Amir Khan, the two kings of Bollywood came together for the very first time on big screen and their collaboration gave loads of hopes to audiences. The movie lacked good story-line and originality as some scenes are copied from other movies.

While the audiences didn’t seem to enjoy the movie that much, the stars themselves are very happy with their performances.

“He recently watched the film and called me. We spoke for close to 30 minutes. He shared that according to him, it was my best performance. Amit ji really liked my accent and he said that I had the perfect pitch. He also told me that he would see the film, again and again, only to see my performance. I must admit, I was truly thrilled hearing it”, said Aamir Khan in a group interaction.

Individual performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have remained noteworthy. Audiences particularly enjoyed Fatima Sana Sheikh’s acting as well. However, Katrina Kaif's performance was a real disappointment.

