Kit Harrington cried twice while filming recent Game of Thrones episodes

Kit Harrington who plays the crowd-favorite Jon Snow in the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones revealed he had shed tears twice during the filming of recent episodes of the show’s eighth season.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 31-year-old actor revealed that he had refused to read the script initially for the eighth and final season of the thriller.

"I walked in saying, 'Don't tell me, I don't want to know'," he said, adding that: “What's the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?"

The actor went on to recount another incident where he lost control of his emotions saying: "The second time was the very end. Every season, you read at the end of the last script 'End of Season one,' or 'End of Season two,' This read 'End of Game of Thrones.' And you realize, okay, it's really happening.”

The final season of the highly acclaimed show is presently in its shooting process and will air in 2019.