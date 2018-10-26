Fri October 26, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Police records statements on people involved in Tanushree Dutta case

Tanushree Dutta, who brought about a revolutionary upheaval in Bollywood in the shape of #MeToo is finally making some progress with her case against Nana Patekar.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 34-year-old actor’s case has finally taken the road of development two weeks after she filed an FIR, with the police now initiating their probe into the matter that unfolded a decade earlier.

The report revealed that the Oshiwara police in Mumbai are presently tracking down the people involved in the episode in 2008 to record their statements including Indian actor Sudhir Pandey and Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) committee members of that time.

Pandey who was the first to give his statement regarding the issue stated: “I’ve provided the cops with the facts of the case and minutes of the meeting between the complainant and the party in which the issue of sexual harassment was raised. Since the complainant had also lodged a police complaint, we followed the standard procedure.”

Moreover, the publication citing the statement of a police official read: “The statements of those named in the FIR will also be recorded once the investigation progresses and videos of what happened behind the scenes will be recovered.”

Furthermore, it was revealed by a source that the course of directing summons to the other party’s involved in the occurrence is currently underway. 

