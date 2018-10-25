Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property

SC asks FIA, SBP, FBR to submit details of Pakistanis owning foreign property

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller

Two of Hollywood’s crowd-pullers, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reuniting once again for their upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The project reuniting the famed pair comes as an adaption of the crime-thriller penned by David Grann and will be going on floors next summer.

The film going back in 1920s will showcase the Osage Nation finding oil in their neck of land and getting killed for it. The elevating murders are taken up by the FBI team that unfolds to become one of American history’s most atrocious crimes.

Scorsese in a statement expressed his eagerness to helm the film saying: "When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie.”

On the other hand, Academy-award winning DiCaprio stated: “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

The thriller will come as the sixth film the duo will be working together in, with their past projects including: Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star

Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star
The one where David Schwimmer had a solid alibi

The one where David Schwimmer had a solid alibi
Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Aamina Sheikh speaks out against body shaming

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Load More load more

Spotlight

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola

Father of two jailed in France for feeding them on Coca-Cola
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?