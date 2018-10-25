Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller

Two of Hollywood’s crowd-pullers, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reuniting once again for their upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The project reuniting the famed pair comes as an adaption of the crime-thriller penned by David Grann and will be going on floors next summer.

The film going back in 1920s will showcase the Osage Nation finding oil in their neck of land and getting killed for it. The elevating murders are taken up by the FBI team that unfolds to become one of American history’s most atrocious crimes.

Scorsese in a statement expressed his eagerness to helm the film saying: "When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie.”

On the other hand, Academy-award winning DiCaprio stated: “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

The thriller will come as the sixth film the duo will be working together in, with their past projects including: Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.