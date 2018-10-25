Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Indian actor Jackie Shroff has stepped forward giving his two cents on the #MeToo movement that stirred up a storm in India saying it is hard for him to comment about his co-workers.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Hero actor went ahead to call people out who are using the movement to keep themselves amused, while evading the topic of making direct comments regarding the matter as they involve his colleagues.

“It’s so unfortunate that all my colleagues are fighting. They are my co-actors. Washing their dirty linen in public and people are watching and enjoying it, trying to be (holy). Look into your own eyes. Look what you have been through. Why are people so immensely interested in watching what others are doing?" he stated.

Talking about how he has taught his children to deal with the prevailing issue, the 61-year-old stated: “I have told her to slap him there and then. Women shouldn’t feel intimidated just because the men are in some higher position.”

Treading ahead, the actor remained ambiguous with the topic of commenting on the allegations placed on his colleagues Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar saying: “I don’t want to fan it. If they take (these men) in their films or don’t, it’s their call. If they don’t remove them, there might be some agitation. People will say ‘why not remove them’. So let it rest.”

Upon being asked whether the actor would work with the accused in the future, a move that has been taken by several prominent names in the industry. “They aren’t working anyway now. No one’s working with them. My thing is if something is out in open, then let law take the course. Let’s not dilute it by just talking about it.”