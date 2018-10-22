Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Veteran Indian musician Anu Malik is currently in hot waters as he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women including famed singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit along with two anonymous aspiring singers and an Indian Idol 5 crew member.



Following the allegations, Malik had to step down as a judge for Indian Idol 10, news which he shared via a statement recently.

According to media reports, the decision came after the television network asked Malik to back down from the show.

In recent development on the matter, renowned singer Alisha Chinai has come forth testifying against Malik, stating that all allegations of harassment levelled on him are true.

“Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true,” she said, adding that she stands behind and supports every woman who had to go through the ordeal of harassment at the hands of Malik.

Alisha Chinai was the first person to have reportedly complained about Malik’s predatory behaviour when she suffered misconduct from him in the 1990s. She even had a restraining order passed against him.

Furthermore, a music composer has also claimed that many women were actually attacked in Malik’s home with his wife and daughters present. A report against Malik went on to state that the fact that filmmakers like Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Gulzar and J.P. Dutta and Rakeysh Mehra continued to work with him did not deter his predatory behaviour.

The report also quotes the composer saying that his nephews Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik used to “talk about it,” but still “turned a blind eye” to his misconduct.