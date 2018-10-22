Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Veteran Indian musician Anu Malik is currently in hot waters as he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women including famed singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit along with two anonymous aspiring singers and an Indian Idol 5 crew member.

Following the allegations, Malik had to step down as a judge for Indian Idol 10, news which he shared via a statement recently.

According to media reports, the decision came after the television network asked Malik to back down from the show.

In recent development on the matter, renowned singer Alisha Chinai has come forth testifying against Malik, stating that all allegations of harassment levelled on him are true.

“Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true,” she said, adding that she stands behind and supports every woman who had to go through the ordeal of harassment at the hands of Malik.

Alisha Chinai was the first person to have reportedly complained about Malik’s predatory behaviour when she suffered misconduct from him in the 1990s. She even had a restraining order passed against him.

Furthermore, a music composer has also claimed that many women were actually attacked in Malik’s home with his wife and daughters present. A report against Malik went on to state that the fact that filmmakers like Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Gulzar and J.P. Dutta and Rakeysh Mehra continued to work with him did not deter his predatory behaviour.

The report also quotes the composer saying that his nephews Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik used to “talk about it,” but still “turned a blind eye” to his misconduct.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani join as nominees for '100 Most Handsome Men list'

Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani join as nominees for '100 Most Handsome Men list'

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius
Sad and disheartening to hear #MeToo stories: Raveena Tandon

Sad and disheartening to hear #MeToo stories: Raveena Tandon
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing