Sun October 21, 2018
Entertainment

AFP
October 21, 2018

Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis

The actress said she has had symptoms for "15 years at least"

WASHINGTON: Actress Selma Blair revealed she has multiple sclerosis Saturday, in an emotional Instagram post offering insight into her life with the illness.

The "Legally Blonde" and "Cruel Intentions" star, 46, said she was diagnosed with the chronic central nervous system disease -- which causes symptoms including fatigue, pain and coordination problems -- in August after suffering symptoms "for years."

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don´t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best," she wrote.

Blair, who is currently working on Netflix sci-fi drama "Another Life," said she revealed her diagnosis to share her gratitude toward costume designer Alissa Swanson, who "carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself."

Blair also thanked celebrity friends including fellow "Cruel Intentions" star Sarah Michelle Gellar as well as Jaime King and other Hollywood friends for supporting her.

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others," she said.

"I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone."

