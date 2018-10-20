Sat October 20, 2018
Entertainment

October 20, 2018

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir had undeniably been one of the most awaited singers lined up for Coke Studio's 11th season but upon his debut, he became the talk of town not for the best reasons.

The 25-year-old heartthrob made his singing debut in the final episode of Coke Studio's 11th season paired with bathing beauty Momina Mustehsan for the iconic song 'Ko Ko Korina.'

However, the song's release was followed by a social media out-pour questioning the Yakeen Ka Safar actor's decision to try his luck in singing.

Mir may have established a revered and towering stature for himself as an actor but his venture into the world of singing with the classic Ahmed Rushdi track, may have come forward as a dent in his repute in the public eye. 


