He unzipped his pants and harassed me: Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

India's famed music composer Anu Malik is under fire after sexual harassment allegations placed on him by singers Sona Mohpatra and Shweta Pandit.



According to report by Mid-day, two more women who have chosen to remain anonymous, have stepped forward alleging him of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior.

One of the two latest accusers, an aspiring singer, had reported her account to the publication of her meeting with Malik at his residence, saying: " He sat next to me on the sofa. I realised I was trapped as his family was not at home. He then lifted my skirt and dropped his pants. I thought of pushing him and rushing out the door, but he was too strong for me. Luckily, the doorbell rang at that moment.”

She went on to state that the singer had later threatened her to stay hush about the incident and had harassed her once more in an isolated and desolate area while driving her home.

"It was around 8.30pm when he drove into a dark, empty maidan. Scared, I asked him where we were. But he simply unzipped his pants," she stated.

Another woman had stepped forward sharing her experience of abuse in a studio when Malik had asked to wear a chiffon saree next time they meet. She went on to narrate: " Panic struck me as I realised the recording studio was sound-proof and no one would hear me even if I screamed. I pushed him away and said, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ The sick pervert immediately broke into his presumably rehearsed line: ‘No, I am happy with my wife, I am a sensitive man!’”