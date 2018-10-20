Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Following the #MeToo wave in India, renowned celebrity manager Anirban Das Blah attempted suicide on Friday after getting accused of sexual harassment.



As per a report by The Hindu, the co-founder of entertainment marketing company, KWAN Entertainment, was attempting suicide by standing at Mumbai's Vashi Bridge when the police found and rescued him.

The report further cited the senior police inspector from Vashi traffic saying that he received information about a man attempting to take his life and was caught by the police as he was ascending over the barricades of the bridge.

"He was crying. He seemed very frustrated and depressed," revealed a police official.

The eminent celebrity manager was asked to give up his position at KWAN subsequent to the allegations placed on him by numerous women.

"The past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in the light of the #MeToo movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment. We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner," read KWAN's earlier statement regarding Blah's alleged misconduct.