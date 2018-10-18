Upcoming season of 'Orange is the New Black' to be its last

One of Netflix’s most acclaimed originals Orange Is The New Black has just announced to roll out for one final time with its seventh season.



The official Twitter handle of the series publicized the news of it coming back for its seventh and last season along with a video of the cast members bidding farewell to the sets of the show.

“Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB,” read the tweet.

The video showed the actors expressing their gratitude to the fans for their support and love.

The creator of the show Jenji Kohan in an interview with Variety revealed: “After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison.”

She went on to add: “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

The comedy-drama, based off the memoir by Piper Kerman of her time in federal prison, has received massive acclaim since the beginning.