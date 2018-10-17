Wed October 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

With Bollywood fanatics clinging on to every circulating detail surrounding his reported wedding with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has stepped up dodging the topic in an attempt to shift the attention from his personal life.

During an interview with IANS, the 33-year-old attempted to sideline the wedding buzz by revealing that as of now, he is putting his entire focus on his work and career.

“Right now, I am focused on the work that I am doing in films. I am doing back-to-back films. I’ve been very blessed to have some really amazing projects at hand and I tremendously value these opportunities,” he stated.

The Padmaavat actor went on to add: “I want to do my bit to contribute towards the filmmaking process and to try and make the best films possible. So, my focus in life right now is acting and films.”

Furthermore the actor went into discourse about feeling the pressure of expectations saying: “I actually never feel pressure because I never allow it (to) creep (in). I feel pressure is a very negative connotation and I never allow anything negative to enter my system or affect me in any way. I am an artist, so for me there is no success or failure. There are no rights or wrongs in acting. There is nothing that is quantifiable in acting.”

