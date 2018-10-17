Wed October 17, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's upcoming song 'Zindagi' being shot in the US

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

A lauded icon in Pakistan's music scene, Arif Lohar is considered incomplete without his chimta that has become an integral part of his persona and the magic he produces.

During an interview with BBC Asian Network the folk artist revealed that details of his career including the chief role played by his tong as well as going into discourse about a few of his acclaimed tracks.

Talking about his favorite single Jugni, the maestro revealed: “It is now an icon. It’s great to see how a local song has reached unprecedented heights globally (the song was featured in Bollywood flick Cocktail after protagonist Saif Ali Khan bought rights of it).”

Upon being asked on why folk music remains distinctive in front of other genres in his eyes, the singer stated: “A folk artist isn’t sculptured. A folk artist is born. He cannot be taught from an academy. You can train a doctor, an engineer but not an artist.”

Moreover, the 52-year-old singer went on to talk about his father Alam Lohar saying: " My father was a great singer of his genre. I still pay tributes to him.”

Regarding the topic of the famous and iconic chimta of his father that he always carries with him while producing tunes, Lohar stated: "It is my greatest possession and is the only thing I’ve left of him.”

