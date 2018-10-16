Donkey King’s track list stuns more than 10 million viewers on social media

KARACHI: Geo’s first animated film “Donkey King” has held onto the lead this week in Pakistan’s box office, making it the possible monarch of all homegrown films this year— with its track-list stunning an estimated viewership of more than two million since release.



Having crossed more than Rs30 million in the opening week, Pakistan’s biggest blockbuster of the year ‘Donkey King’ has received the acclaim of celebrities, politicians, children as well as adults for matching the international standard of voice-overs and visuals.

With more than 10 million views on trailers, tracks and teasers hand-in-hand, Donkey King’s title song 'Donkey Raja' has solely swooped up to two million viewership on YouTube in a couple of weeks— reaching more than 285k views on Facebook

The Donkey King’s official trailer which revealed its lead character Mangu as a launderer but goes selected as the next king of fictional town Azad Nagar, grabbed two million views on YouTube since it kicked off on September 23.

Donkey King’s other two musical releases, ‘Inki Pinky Ponky’ and ‘Donkey Raja- Remix’ have scored estimated 832k views and 765k views on YouTube respectively.

Taking to Facebook, Inky Pinky Ponky reached up to 392k views whilst the remix version of its title song Donkey Raja bagged 702K views.



Donkey King had premiered in Karachi on Friday and was released for public screening on Saturday.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aziz Jindani, TDK had a gigantic opening, raking in record-breaking Rs13.5 million on Sunday. It is a fast-paced movie which consists of multiple brief scenes.

The Donkey King came blended with entertainment and politics and appears to be an interesting animation under the banner of Talisman Studios.