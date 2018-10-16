Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pinky Memsaab's new trailer showcases friendship from two different worlds

With most of the female characters pinned against each other in the cinematic world, upcoming Pakistani film 'Pinky Memsaab' is showcasing a touching story of friendship from two different worlds, as can be seen in the freshly-released trailer.

The Shazia Ali Khan directorial explores the two different worlds of a naive maid named Pinky from a small Pakistani village her 'memsaab' named Mehr, hailing from the affluent social circles in Dubai. The contrasting worlds of the two can be seen merging into one to depict the true essence of friendship. The drama set behind the affluent Dubai landscape and the pastoral strokes of Pakistan's rural life.

The indie film is featuring  acclaimed actor Hajra Yamin, Sunny Hinduja, Kiran Malik, Adnan Jaffar, Shamim Hilaly, Khalid Ahmed and many others.

The film will be ready to hit theaters on December 7 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Richard Gere trolls Trump as he makes his TV debut

Richard Gere trolls Trump as he makes his TV debut
Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali speaks out on #MeToo alert

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali speaks out on #MeToo alert
Dia Mirza terms Sajid Khan's behviour ‘obnoxious and sexist’

Dia Mirza terms Sajid Khan's behviour ‘obnoxious and sexist’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh
Load More load more

Spotlight

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Photos & Videos

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient