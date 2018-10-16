Pinky Memsaab's new trailer showcases friendship from two different worlds

With most of the female characters pinned against each other in the cinematic world, upcoming Pakistani film 'Pinky Memsaab' is showcasing a touching story of friendship from two different worlds, as can be seen in the freshly-released trailer.



The Shazia Ali Khan directorial explores the two different worlds of a naive maid named Pinky from a small Pakistani village her 'memsaab' named Mehr, hailing from the affluent social circles in Dubai. The contrasting worlds of the two can be seen merging into one to depict the true essence of friendship. The drama set behind the affluent Dubai landscape and the pastoral strokes of Pakistan's rural life.

The indie film is featuring acclaimed actor Hajra Yamin, Sunny Hinduja, Kiran Malik, Adnan Jaffar, Shamim Hilaly, Khalid Ahmed and many others.

The film will be ready to hit theaters on December 7 2018.