After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

What started as a domino effect has opened the floodgates of heroic women coming out to confront their offenders, men who have wronged them in any which way under the #MeToo movement in India.

As the world has lost count of how many influential men in India, belonging to various fields and professions, have been accused of sexual misconduct, women have finally realised the power of their voice as they continue to name and shame the abusers.

From writer Chetan Bhagat to singer Kailash Kher and numerous actors/directors from the film industry, we see a new name emerge against an allegation, at times new accusers blaming the same men.

It was only recently that famed singing sensation Kailash Kher was accused by multiple women, a journalist and a fan, of sexual harassment, after which fellow singer Sona Mohapatra levelled the same allegations against the acclaimed musician.

A recent turn of events has now led to another singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa speaking about the harrowing incident of sexual misconduct she had to go through at the hands of Kailash.

In a video message uploaded online, Varsha has stated that Kailash had asked her to meet him and had sent her a text saying: “I want to make love to you.”

Varsha also urged for the withdrawal of Padma Shri that Kailash was awarded with earlier, the fourth highest civilian award in India.

The singer also accused musician Toshi Sabri saying that he called her for a recording and insisted that she sit with him in his car and offered her liquor. He then put his hand on her thigh. She also said that he tried to force himself on her in a record room. She said that she was going through depression at this point, and the incident scarred her. As a result, she couldn't meet any director for her singing career.

A week earlier, singer Sona Mohapatra had alleged Kailash Kher of sexual harassment in a series of tweets. She wrote: He put a hand on my thigh and said things like, "You're so beautiful" and "I feel so good that a 'musician (Ram Sampath) got you' and not an actor".