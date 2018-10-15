Top Indian film body sends show-cause notice to Sajid Khan over sexual misconduct

Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTA) issued a show-cause notice to Sajid Khan on Monday after multiple women accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment.

The organisation wants the filmmaker to respond to the allegations within a week’s time, failing which action will be taken against him, according to the notice issued to Mr Khan.

“We were literally shocked to receive the email complaints of Ms Karishma Upadhyay, an eminent journalist, Ms Rachel White and Ms Simran Suri, both aspiring actors against you for outraging the modesty of the women by abusing your power as director of films Humshakals and Himmatwala,” it said.

“Your lewd and obscene actions have brought disrepute to Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. We, therefore, want an explanation from you for such offensive behaviour within seven days of the receipt of the notice for further action as per the rules and regulations…In case of no reply, ex-parte decision would be taken,” the notice further added.

Actor Rachel White told Indian Express, “I had met the creepiest man in my entire life! This is not a h***y person, this is not even about sex. He is just sick and a pervert and you can see it on his face.”