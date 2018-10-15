Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
White-collar crime

White-collar crime
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor to fill in for Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4'?

Following serious allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Nana Patekar, the veteran actor exited Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Housefull 4’.

On Friday, Nana Patekar’s son said his father’s decision of quitting the movie was the 'appropriate' thing to do.

“Nana sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," said Nana’s son Malhar.

According to recent reports, ‘Housefull 4’ makers are already on a lookout for Nana’s replacement.

Names like Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor are circulating as potential replacements. However, Sanjay might not be able to come on-board as he is tending to other work commitments.

The source added that as and when the replacement takes place, there will have to be a re-shoot of six days’ worth of shoot.

‘Housefull 4’ director Sajid Khan had to step down following harassment allegations by multiple women. Later, he was replaced by  Farhad Samji. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Photos & Videos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade