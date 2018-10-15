Anil Kapoor to fill in for Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4'?

Following serious allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Nana Patekar, the veteran actor exited Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Housefull 4’.

On Friday, Nana Patekar’s son said his father’s decision of quitting the movie was the 'appropriate' thing to do.

“Nana sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," said Nana’s son Malhar.

According to recent reports, ‘Housefull 4’ makers are already on a lookout for Nana’s replacement.

Names like Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor are circulating as potential replacements. However, Sanjay might not be able to come on-board as he is tending to other work commitments.

The source added that as and when the replacement takes place, there will have to be a re-shoot of six days’ worth of shoot.

‘Housefull 4’ director Sajid Khan had to step down following harassment allegations by multiple women. Later, he was replaced by Farhad Samji.