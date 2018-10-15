Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
White-collar crime

White-collar crime
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Critically acclaimed Indian actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a hit on ace film director Karan Johar as she slammed him for keeping silent on the rampant sexual harassment in the industry and the #MeToo movement at large.

Talking about Karan Johar she said that she has been vocal about the movement every day but where are significant people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi, she questioned.

“Where are people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi? These people should also come out.”

Kangana added, “Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks. He tweets ten times about it. What about this? This is their identity. This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?”

The ‘Queen’ starlet also condemned Karan Johar's talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’s concept saying, “I was seeing some promo that they have launched for this talk show. Again those same frivolous talks are going on. This one sleeping with this one, that one with that one. Making girls look like Barbie dolls, that is not done. And why men who change women like clothes being glorified? Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that.”

She went on to add, “We need to promote men who project to be a one-woman man. Somebody who pretends to be a Casanova, we don’t have to glorify that. A culture where you date a woman for 10 years and just abandon her like changing clothes. I am not judging anyone; they are all my friends and they are lovely.”

Kangana, who had unleashed the floodgates of the nepotism row earlier when she called Karan Johar ‘the flagbearer of nepotism’ questioned, “If they are not going to participate in this major shift, why do they call themselves the messiahs of the industry?”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, actor apologises

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, actor apologises

Villainous ´Venom´ again rules in North American theaters

Villainous ´Venom´ again rules in North American theaters
Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade