Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Critically acclaimed Indian actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a hit on ace film director Karan Johar as she slammed him for keeping silent on the rampant sexual harassment in the industry and the #MeToo movement at large.

Talking about Karan Johar she said that she has been vocal about the movement every day but where are significant people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi, she questioned.

“Where are people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi? These people should also come out.”

Kangana added, “Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks. He tweets ten times about it. What about this? This is their identity. This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?”

The ‘Queen’ starlet also condemned Karan Johar's talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’s concept saying, “I was seeing some promo that they have launched for this talk show. Again those same frivolous talks are going on. This one sleeping with this one, that one with that one. Making girls look like Barbie dolls, that is not done. And why men who change women like clothes being glorified? Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that.”

She went on to add, “We need to promote men who project to be a one-woman man. Somebody who pretends to be a Casanova, we don’t have to glorify that. A culture where you date a woman for 10 years and just abandon her like changing clothes. I am not judging anyone; they are all my friends and they are lovely.”

Kangana, who had unleashed the floodgates of the nepotism row earlier when she called Karan Johar ‘the flagbearer of nepotism’ questioned, “If they are not going to participate in this major shift, why do they call themselves the messiahs of the industry?”