Fri October 12, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre, who is fighting strong with metastatic cancer as she is seeking treatment for the disease in the US, seems to be enjoying all the love and support she’s been getting lately.

The ‘Sarfarosh’ starlet was seen having rubbing shoulders with ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner alongside Priyanka Chopra and stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Sophie is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, elder brother of Priyanka’s fiancé Nick Jonas.

Uploading a picture of her amazing girl gang, Priyanka wrote:

“Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @[email protected] @mimi.”

Sonali Bendre is getting treated for high-grade cancer ever she was diagnosed with the deadly disease in July.

She has been showered with immense love and care by her fellow actors in the industry who visit and spend time with her in the US including Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra.            

