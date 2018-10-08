Mon October 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Abishek Bachchan unveils his and Aishwarya's love story

One of Bollywood’s most revered couples, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have finally unveiled their endearing love story after eleven years of marriage.

During an interview at India Today Conclave East 2018, Abhishek shed light on their exemplary tale of love and how the duo found love subsequent to their friendship.

“I was working with Aishwarya during the start of my career. Our first film together was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and we were friends since then. Simultaneously, we signed another film together called Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship and in time, it evolved into something more than that,” he stated.

The 42-year-old actor went on to share: “I proposed to Aishwarya after Umrao Jaan and then we got married. Now we are parents to a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.”

The two have set a benchmark of star couples in B-Town and have fans enchanted by their love story as well with Abhishek revealing in another interview that: “But the moment we got together we knew this was it.”

