Mon October 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Will Smith is enjoying his time in India these days, learning how to shake a leg on Bhangra songs with a few Bollywood celebrities.

Recently, the ‘Men in Black’ star was spotted on the sets of Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Student of the Year 2’ and sources have revealed that he will be making a dance cameo in it.

Will, who is currently shooting for the song in the film, even shared glimpses of some behind-the-scene camaraderie between him, Tiger and other co-stars. 

He wrote: "On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanks for Letting Me Play.”

Tiger Shroff then reposted the image and captioned it: Sharing the stage with one of the greatest entertainers in the world! The pleasure was all ours sir!”

Previously Will expressed desire of working in a Bollywood film, preferably opposite Aishwarya Rai while talking to Farhan Akhtar at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018. Farhan even taught the  international star how to dance on a bhangra song. 


