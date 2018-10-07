If I hadn’t gone to LA, I would have died: Emma Stones on struggle with anxiety

Hollywood’s acclaimed actor Emma Stone stepped forth disclosing her personal struggle with anxiety and panic attacks in an attempt to raise awareness about mental health for children.



Amidst an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Amazing Spider-man actor went into discourse about the battles she fought with mental disorders like anxiety and panic attacks with her first experience beginning in second grade.

“It was really, really terrifying and overwhelming. I was at a friend’s house and all of a sudden I was convinced the house was on fire and it was burning down. I was just sitting in her bedroom and obviously the house wasn’t on fire but there was nothing in me that didn’t think we were going to die,” she revealed.

The 29-year-old star went on to narrate the incident saying: “And so I called my mum and it was panic, but I of course didn’t know that. She came and picked me up and it just kept going on for the next two years.”

The actor also revealed that she made routinely visits to the school’s nurse telling her that she was not well and needed to go home.

She had later been sent for therapy after her family observed the unusual pattern in her behavior with Stone revealing that her initial reaction to it was “shameful” and “embarrassing” due to the lack of awareness there had been present about mental illnesses at that time.

“If I hadn’t gone to LA, I would have died,” she stated adding that she is still muddling through the mental disorder.