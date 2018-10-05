Fri October 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: On 11th October, ‘Perwaz Hai Janoon’ will become the first Pakistani commercial movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain said Friday.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Amir, Shaz Khan, Kubra Khan, Marina Khan and Asif Raza Mir, Parwaaz Hai Junoon is an air force film that follows the story of fighter pilots. Released on Eid ul Azha, PHJ has been a success across Pakistan.

More films and more screenings around the word in coming months Inshallah, the minister added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed an accord to screen movies and TV shows being produced in each other’s country.

Information Minister Ch Fawad and his Saudi counterpart Dr Awad bin Saleh, finalized the arrangement between the two countries last month in Islamabad.

