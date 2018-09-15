Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

'Murree, Nathia Gali governor houses could be rented out at 7-star hotel prices'

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Afghan conflict could be deadlier than Syria in 2018: analysts

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed an accord to  screen  movies and TV shows being  produced in each other’s country.

According to details, Fawad Chadhry, Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting , and his Saudi counterpart Dr Awad bin Saleh,  finalized the arrangement between the two countries last week in Islamabad.

The move is being considered as an attempt to strengthen social and cultural ties between the two nations. Both the countries  hope to build the relations stronger.

While the  cultural pact will also enable Pakistani and Saudi actors and actresses to build up a fanbase outside their own countries.

