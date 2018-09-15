Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed an accord to screen movies and TV shows being produced in each other’s country.



According to details, Fawad Chadhry, Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting , and his Saudi counterpart Dr Awad bin Saleh, finalized the arrangement between the two countries last week in Islamabad.

The move is being considered as an attempt to strengthen social and cultural ties between the two nations. Both the countries hope to build the relations stronger.

While the cultural pact will also enable Pakistani and Saudi actors and actresses to build up a fanbase outside their own countries.

