Thu October 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Seems like Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is on a streak of turning new pages in her life every day. The ‘Quantico’ starlet, after becoming a successful, actor singer and filmmaker, has donned the role of a start-up investor too.

Partnering with Holberton School, which is a coding education company, Priyanka is all set to close the gender disparity that exists in tech.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the 36-year-old beauty wrote:

“A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with Bumble and Holberton School as an investor. I’m honoured to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good... let’s do this.”

Additionally, the actress has also invested in Bumble, a dating and social app.

The venture is her first project as a start-up investor, and Priyanka recently toured the San Francisco home of her new portfolio company -- the school which uses projects and group learning instead of more traditional courses, to teach software development, according to The New York Times.

The  former Miss World is all set to be a part of the company’s board of advisers and her motto is to educate people hailing from deprived backgrounds. Her investment in Holberton is part of an $8.2 million round of funding for Holberton that closed in April.

Moreover, Priyanka’s investments will support companies helmed by women mostly.

“I don’t want to just be one of those people who’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to be on the tech bandwagon -- how are they making so much money?’ It’s not about that,” said Priyanka, who is engaged to American singer Nick Jonas,

“Geeks are taking over the world. If they haven’t already,” she added. 

Comments

