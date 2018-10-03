Wed October 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shocked fans after rumours of the two flying to Jodhpur to finalise their wedding venue went off, the Quantico starlet has stepped forward revealing the actual reason behind their romantic getaway.

Taking to Instagram the former Miss World posted a picture of her and brother Siddharth standing beside their friend who’s cutting his birthday cake. Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday Maharaja Sudeep Dutt… what a wonderful birthday lunch. I’m so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away! #tam2cul#siddharthchopra89 Nick Jonas.” Happy birthday Maharaja Sudeep Dutt… what a wonderful birthday lunch. I’m so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away! #tam2cul#siddharthchopra89 Nick Jonas.”

While Priyanka looked chic in a casual tee and striped pants, fiancé Nick Jonas could be seen in a simple tee and a cap.

The couple is in India spending time with each other.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, being directed by Shonali Bose. She also has Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic? In her kitty.

