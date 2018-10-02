‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Indus Blues drags its audience’s attention to all the endangered instruments from the various regions of Pakistan together with the remaining craftsmen who still make them and the master musicians who still play them.



This Jawad Sharif’s cinematic zooms into every nook and corner to explore the little known ethnic, linguistic, musical diversity and humanism of the cultures of the Indus, steering from the Karakoram Mountains all the way to the coastline of the Arabian Sea.

Having taken on reel his appreciation for Pakistani folk, the award-winning filmmaker has given a one-on-one spotlight to the struggles of veteran yet unrecognized musicians and their music wands including Sarinda, Alghoza, Murli been, Chardha, Sarangi, and another being Raanti to name a few.