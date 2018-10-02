Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

A few days ago British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show to promote his upcoming movie ‘Venom’.



While he talked about the antihero movie with the Oscar-winning host Jimmy, he also opened about his upcoming track entitled ‘Mogambo’.

When Riz was asked about what the title of the song means, this is what he said: “I’ve heard this word before, what does it mean,” asks Jimmy.

Riz replied, “Mogambo is probably the most famous supervillain in all of Bollywood film history. He’s really famous because he’s got the best catchphrase.”

When Jimmy asked Riz what the catchphrase is, Riz said that he’ll tell him, but Jimmy will have to try and say it as well. “Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased),” Riz said in his best Amrish Puri impression, and Jimmy nailed it in one go.

Riz’s song ‘Mogambo’ is releasing on October 3, he informed in one of his tweets:

To promote the song he has asked his followers on Twitter to replicate the dialogue: Here’s Venom co-star Tom Hardy’s attempt at the famous line:



