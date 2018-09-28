WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!

Bollywood megastars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have unleashed a wave of hilarity for their fans as they can be seen looking extremely endearing on their mini-hunt for Katrina Kaif’s lost earring.



In footage circulating from the 'Thugs of Hindostan' trailer launch, Khan can be seen lost in his own world as the rest of the cast prepares to pose in front of the camera.

It is soon discovered that the 'Ghajini' star is in search for Katrina’s lost earring and is soon joined by Big B as well, as they both disregard the crowd and the cameras, embarking on a quest for the missing earring.

Soon after the video racked up attention online fans were thoroughly entertained by their charm as they put ample effort into the search while the owner of the earring seemed not too bothered by the loss and gestured Bachchan to not be either.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' starlet is soon handed another piece of jewelry which she quickly puts on and brings the short and comical pursuit to an end.