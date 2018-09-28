Fri September 28, 2018
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Shah Mehmood Qureshi's son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on a quest to find Katrina’s earring!

Bollywood megastars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have unleashed a wave of hilarity for their fans as they can be seen looking extremely endearing on their mini-hunt for Katrina Kaif’s lost earring.

In footage circulating from the 'Thugs of Hindostan' trailer launch, Khan can be seen lost in his own world as the rest of the cast prepares to pose in front of the camera.

It is soon discovered that the 'Ghajini' star is in search for Katrina’s lost earring and is soon joined by Big B as well, as they both disregard the crowd and the cameras, embarking on a quest for the missing earring.

Soon after the video racked up attention online fans were thoroughly entertained by their charm as they put ample effort into the search while the owner of the earring seemed not too bothered by the loss and gestured Bachchan to not be either.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' starlet is soon handed another piece of jewelry which she quickly puts on and brings the short and comical pursuit to an end. 

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!