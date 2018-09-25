SOC Film's Aagahi talks about domestic violence in second episode

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s new animated series ‘Aagahi’ is making waves educating Pakistani women about their fundamental rights with the second episode now unveiled, targeting a crucial concern.



The second episode spanning over two and a half minutes goes into discourse about domestic violence prevalent in the country and how to identify it.

The short and instructive video also sheds light on how domestic violence has taken diverse forms in the society that range from sexual, emotional, physical, psychological and economic abuse.

One of the core messages presented in the clip focus on how the abuse takes place behind closed doors and our inability to see it comes as our as failure to acknowledge it as well.

The first episode in the series, released earlier in September educated women on how to file a first information report (FIR) that would empower them to report of any menaces hurled their way.

The project by SOC Films spans over seven-months that will produce 14 animated episodes in the voice of actor Aamina Sheikh in Urdu and other regional languages, to teach women in the country about their concerned laws and how the legal necessities fixed for them can be put to use.