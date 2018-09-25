Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SOC Film's Aagahi talks about domestic violence in second episode

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s new animated series ‘Aagahi’ is making waves educating Pakistani women about their fundamental rights with the second episode now unveiled, targeting a crucial concern.

The second episode spanning over two and a half minutes goes into discourse about domestic violence prevalent in the country and how to identify it.

The short and instructive video also sheds light on how domestic violence has taken diverse forms in the society that range from sexual, emotional, physical, psychological and economic abuse.

One of the core messages presented in the clip focus on how the abuse takes place behind closed doors and our inability to see it comes as our as failure to acknowledge it as well.

The first episode in the series, released earlier in September educated women on how to file a first information report (FIR) that would empower them to report of any menaces hurled their way.

The project by SOC Films spans over seven-months that will produce 14 animated episodes in the voice of actor Aamina Sheikh in Urdu and other regional languages, to teach women in the country about their concerned laws and how the legal necessities fixed for them can be put to use.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle
Nick-Priyanka's poolside date with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Nick-Priyanka's poolside date with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Load More load more

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan win toss, bat against India

Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan win toss, bat against India
Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Cricket: Starc ready to carry burden of lone paceman against Pakistan

Cricket: Starc ready to carry burden of lone paceman against Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy