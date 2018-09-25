Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Bollywood bathing beauty Kareena Kapoor had been a pinup for fans all around with her size zero figure but the actor has now expressed immense satisfaction in embracing her natural size.

The 38-year-old actor amidst an interview with Indian Express articulated a body positive image and uttered her satisfaction at the way she is now.

"I think if you are doing it for a part, it’s great. But I think, otherwise, one should just be comfortable the way they are. As far as fitness is concerned, one should be fit and healthy, that’s something every girl should aspire to be. And I always say, size has nothing to do with being healthy or being fit. It’s about how comfortable you are," she stated.

The 'Jab We Met' starlet had expressed similar views in a former interview with Vogue India as well where she expressed how her size zero figure had inadvertently become a beauty standard for women to reach.

"I don’t know how the size-zero thing started—but I was only 27 and I wanted to do it for a role," she stated.

The beauty queen who has been a persistent aim of fat-shamed following the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, went on to express her satisfaction at the way she is now: “It looked amazing, but that was then. I’ve been in the business for a long time since, and I’m more mature—now, it’s about being fit. I’m definitely comfortable in my skin right now."