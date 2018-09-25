Nick-Priyanka's poolside date with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Indian businesswoman Isha Ambani’s engagement with Anand Piramal in Italy’s Lake Como was a star-studded affair having notable Bollywood luminaries in attendance.

While the pictures of the event surfaced on the internet from time to time, newly engaged love birds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were clicked by the paparazzi enjoying by the pool along with Bollywood’s favourite couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

The two couples were spotted snuggling and spending quality time with each other post-engagement function.



Aamir Khan’s better-half Kiran Rao was also seen swimming in the pool in the picturesque Italy town in pictures shared by fans Monday night.



Other celebrities who were present at Isha Ambani's engagement included Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.

Most of the celebs returned to Mumbai on Monday.