Mon September 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

'Donkey King's official trailer out now

Makers of Pakistan’s highly-anticipated animated film 'The Donkey King' released its official trailer on Monday.

The 2 minute, 18 seconds’ long trailer starts with an exciting announcement indicating appointment of a new ruler for Mangu’s homeland and shows a fox (voiced by Hina Dilpazeer) plotting to install Mangu (voiced by Jan Rambo) on the throne so she can rule through him.

Mangu, is at first reluctant to be crowned the head of the jungle, but agrees to bear responsibility as a “true king” with a turn of unfortunate events led by some evil forces.

The chronicles of Mangu and the final showdown between him and the fox have made audiences eagerly wait for the film.

The ‘Donkey King’, produced under the banner of Geo Films and Talisman Studios is slated to release on October 13.

THE DONKEY KING - OFFICIAL THEATRICAL TRAILER - HD - YouTube

Watch Official Theatrical Trailer of "The Donkey King" (Movie) - HD Ba Adab! Ba Mulahiza! Hoshiyar!!! THE DONKEY KING - OFFICIAL THEATRICAL TRAILER - HD A fi...


