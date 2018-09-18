Sarmad Khoosat's upcoming play to show final hours of Prisoner, who spent 17 years on death row

'No Time to Sleep' charts the final days of Prisoner Z, played by acclaimed actor Sarmad Khoosat. Khoosat has starred in major roles across film and theatre, with directorial credits like Manto and Hum Safar to his name.

And now Khoosat takes on the role of a lifetime. Intense, unedited media scrutiny for 24 hours. There will be no breaks. The camera will never look away.

Set inside a replica of an actual death cell, Prisoner Z’s journey will begin on 26 September, 2018 at 12:00 PM (PST) when his mercy petition is rejected. A social media prologue will depict rolling coverage of the execution warrant and the wheels that are set in motion to carry out his execution (follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep track). Petitions are filed in court, the media is alerted, the family is notified that scrambles to make the harrowing trip to visit him for the last time.

Zulfiqar was JPP’s first client, who spent 17 years on death row. In that time, his execution was scheduled and stayed more than 20 times. During his incarceration, Zulfiqar educated hundreds of prisoners, securing 33 diplomas himself.

