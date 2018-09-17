Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is… 'creative problem solving'

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is… 'creative problem solving'
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars being auction today

PM House luxury cars being auction today
UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

American singer and actor Selena Gomez of Disney fame has said that she is open to lend her vocals to a Bollywood film and it will be a great experience. 

Speaking to IANS Selena, sharing about the plan said, “I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Selena, who starred as a child artist in Disney show 'Wizards of Waverly Place' earned fame very early on in life.

Later, she went on to become a singer and received massive success for songs like ‘Come and Get It’, ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Back To You’ and ‘Bad Liar’ along with numerous others. 

Selena has in the past said that she enjoys acting more than singing and is not fond of singing in her acting ventures.

“I don’t know. My heart has always been in acting. But music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both... I love both, but I would like to be more in acting,” she told IANS.

She has featured in projects like ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the hugely popular ‘Hotel Transylvania’ franchise as an actor. The third part, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, was released in India In July.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Paul McCartney scores US No. 1 after nearly four decades

Paul McCartney scores US No. 1 after nearly four decades
´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize

´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize
Selena Gomez is looking to follow her Bollywood dreams!

Selena Gomez is looking to follow her Bollywood dreams!

Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance