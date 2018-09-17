Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

American singer and actor Selena Gomez of Disney fame has said that she is open to lend her vocals to a Bollywood film and it will be a great experience.



Speaking to IANS Selena, sharing about the plan said, “I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Selena, who starred as a child artist in Disney show 'Wizards of Waverly Place' earned fame very early on in life.

Later, she went on to become a singer and received massive success for songs like ‘Come and Get It’, ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Back To You’ and ‘Bad Liar’ along with numerous others.

Selena has in the past said that she enjoys acting more than singing and is not fond of singing in her acting ventures.

“I don’t know. My heart has always been in acting. But music has been extremely dominating in my life and I am grateful for both... I love both, but I would like to be more in acting,” she told IANS.

She has featured in projects like ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the hugely popular ‘Hotel Transylvania’ franchise as an actor. The third part, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, was released in India In July.