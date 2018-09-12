Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

MUMBAI: After Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira welcomed their second bundle of joy; son Zain Kapoor, his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor was asked about when she is planning her second baby and she was  ready with a reply.

The actress, who is known as one of the most accomplished artists of today, appeared on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s show where in response to a question about a possible future pregnancy, she replied, “Two more years.”

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starlet attended the show with her bestie Amrita Arora, who on the moment quipped, “I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, please let me know because I’ll just leave the country.”

Komal also asked Kareena if she or husband Saif Ali Khan pamper their son. Kareena responded, “That’s what I enjoy the most!”

Taimur Ali Khan will be turning two years’ old in December. Ever since he was born he became paparazzi’s favourite garnering their attention on whatever he does. 

