Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Change in the air

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

Us vs us

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Globally-famed icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after making a name for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood, has just won the Meryl Streep award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WITF) India Award held in Washington.

The stunning actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, pictures of which have gone viral over the internet.

You my Aaradhya complete me Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE

LOVE YOU and THANK YOU

Apart from Aishwarya, director Zoya Akhtar and 'Dhadak' star Janhvi Kapoor were also awarded at the event.

Talking about the ceremony, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozaria said, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all.”

“Our aim here is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men,” she elaborated.

