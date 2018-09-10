Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Globally-famed icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after making a name for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood, has just won the Meryl Streep award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WITF) India Award held in Washington.



The stunning actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, pictures of which have gone viral over the internet.

Apart from Aishwarya, director Zoya Akhtar and 'Dhadak' star Janhvi Kapoor were also awarded at the event.



Talking about the ceremony, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozaria said, “Whether it is her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms. Streep is an inspiration for all.”

“Our aim here is to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and give females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men,” she elaborated.