Nick Jonas finally shares his endearing love story with Priyanka Chopra

The power couple of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has taken over headlines ever since their relationship got public but have remained quiet about their romance until now.



During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old Disney star finally shed some light on his romance with the Bollywood bathing beauty unveiling their story that fans had been eager to find out since a long time.

The Jonas brother starts off by saying the two were introduced through a friend and had texted for some period till they met for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala.

"People would ask us, in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ And the answer was no. People thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to, now we’re engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself. We then met up a couple of months ago, five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate. We just knew it was right and jumped right in,” he stated.

The Jumanji star also went on to speak about his traditional engagement ceremony with the Quantico starlet in Mumbai in August saying the celebration was made special by it being a private affair with only the presence of close family. He went on to add that it was also a spiritual experience for him.