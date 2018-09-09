Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Pakistan of the poor

Pakistan of the poor
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures
Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt

Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nick Jonas finally shares his endearing love story with Priyanka Chopra

The power couple of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has taken over headlines ever since their relationship got public but have remained quiet about their romance until now.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old Disney star finally shed some light on his romance with the Bollywood bathing beauty unveiling their story that fans had been eager to find out since a long time.

The Jonas brother starts off by saying the two were introduced through a friend and had texted for some period till they met for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala.

"People would ask us, in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ And the answer was no. People thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to, now we’re engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself. We then met up a couple of months ago, five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate. We just knew it was right and jumped right in,” he stated.

The Jumanji star also went on to speak about his traditional engagement ceremony with the Quantico starlet in Mumbai in August saying the celebration was made special by it being a private affair with only the presence of close family. He went on to add that it was also a spiritual experience for him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

She called 1,000 times to be in 'Bharat': Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka for abrupt exit

She called 1,000 times to be in 'Bharat': Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka for abrupt exit
Sania Mirza celebrates last month of pregnancy in her #NotABabyShower party

Sania Mirza celebrates last month of pregnancy in her #NotABabyShower party

Cricket captain Sarfraz all praises for Pakistan’s revived cinema

Cricket captain Sarfraz all praises for Pakistan’s revived cinema
Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use