Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

Pakistan of the poor

Surrendering to bigots

Top baboos' play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Dr Arif Alvi takes oath today

Punjab cabinet to keep good projects of previous govt

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM Imran Khan's sons visit Pakistan

Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2018

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

The famed couple of Shahid and Mira Kapoor have taken the world by storm after the arrival of their second child Zain Kapoor and fans are elated over the newborn’s first appearance after the mom and baby were discharged from the hospital on Friday.

While the power couple headed home with their newest bundle of joy, the rest of the family members welcomed baby Zain into their lives, including Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim and half-brother Ishaan Khatter.

Following the hospital discharge, the newly-turned mother had also taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt message full of gratitude for the plethora of well wishes pouring in after the latest addition in her family.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and blessings..Really grateful for everything,” stated the 24-year-old.

On the other hand, before leaving for home with his son, Shahid had taken to Twitter to thank Mira’s gynecologist in a wholehearted message.

“Thank you Dr Kiran Coelho. For being just the best,” he stated on Twitter. 


